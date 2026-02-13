Survey: India last on partner satisfaction among 29 countries
A new Ipsos survey reveals that India comes last among 29 countries for partner satisfaction—only 67% of Indians call their relationship loving, compared to an 82% average among high-income respondents across the 29 markets who say they're satisfied with the love in their life.
India also lands in the bottom three when it comes to simply feeling loved.
Divide between high- and low-income respondents
The survey highlights a clear divide—higher-income respondents across the 29 markets report much more satisfaction in both love and romance than lower-income respondents.
While 82% of high-income respondents across the 29 markets feel satisfied with love in life, just 72% of low-income respondents across the 29 markets say the same.
The difference is even bigger for romance and sex across the 29 markets: 68% versus only 52%.
Emotional connection, feeling valued lag behind
Even though many Indians are happy with their romantic lives overall, this study suggests that emotional connection and feeling valued can lag behind—especially if money is tight.
It's a reminder that strong relationships aren't just about romance; support and affirmation matter too.