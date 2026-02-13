Survey: India last on partner satisfaction among 29 countries

Divide between high- and low-income respondents

The survey highlights a clear divide—higher-income respondents across the 29 markets report much more satisfaction in both love and romance than lower-income respondents.

While 82% of high-income respondents across the 29 markets feel satisfied with love in life, just 72% of low-income respondents across the 29 markets say the same.

The difference is even bigger for romance and sex across the 29 markets: 68% versus only 52%.