Survey of 650,000 finds 70% of Indians lack recommended fiber

Most Indians miss ICMR-NIN fiber targets

ICMR-NIN suggests adult women need 25gm and adult men need 30gm of fiber each day for healthy digestion, but most people just aren't hitting those numbers.

Only one in four eats multigrains daily, and nearly 40% rarely eat fruits.

Even though vegetables are eaten more often, lack of variety is still an issue.

Plus, lifestyle habits like inactivity and not drinking enough water make things worse.