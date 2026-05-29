Survey of 650,000 finds 70% of Indians lack recommended fiber
Turns out most Indians aren't getting enough fiber: about 70% fall short of the recommended daily amount, according to a massive survey with more than 650,000 participants.
Women are even more at risk, with over 73% missing the mark compared to more than 63% of men.
These findings were released on World Digestive Health Day, May 29, highlighting a real gap in our diets.
Most Indians miss ICMR-NIN fiber targets
ICMR-NIN suggests adult women need 25gm and adult men need 30gm of fiber each day for healthy digestion, but most people just aren't hitting those numbers.
Only one in four eats multigrains daily, and nearly 40% rarely eat fruits.
Even though vegetables are eaten more often, lack of variety is still an issue.
Plus, lifestyle habits like inactivity and not drinking enough water make things worse.
Experts recommend more multigrains fruits vegetables
To fix this fiber gap (and boost overall health), experts recommend mixing up your meals with more multigrains, fruits, and vegetables.
Small changes can go a long way for your gut and well-being!