Survey: Young Indians rank Israel among India's top defense partners
India
A new survey from the India Israel Centre shows a big shift in how young Indians view Israel.
For those aged 18-29, Israel now ranks among the top three countries for defense cooperation with India, outpacing even the US and France.
It's also seen as a key diplomatic ally, landing in the top five.
Majority see India-Israel defense ties strong
Over half of young respondents (52%) think India's defense ties with Israel are strong, and 41% see it as an important diplomatic partner.
The report suggests that media stories, like those highlighting Israel's support during the Kargil War, are shaping these views.