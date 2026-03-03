'Surviving on free water': Indian stuck in Russia airport
Sunil Gupta, an engineer from Mumbai, said he found himself stuck at Moscow airport after Etihad Airways canceled his flight with no warning.
He said Russia wasn't accepting Visa or Mastercard, he ran out of cash and posted on X for help, saying, "I'm surviving only on the free water at the airport."
His story picked up attention as US-Israel strikes on Iran disrupted air travel across the region.
What happened next?
After Gupta's post caught the attention of political leaders back home, AAP leader Ruben Mascarenhas contacted India's Embassy in Russia.
Mascarenhas said the embassy told him it would make some arrangements for stranded Indian passengers, and he asked MPs to step in.
Meanwhile, Etihad faced criticism for not offering food or rebooking options—leaving travelers like Gupta stranded with little support.