'Surviving on free water': Indian stuck in Russia airport India Mar 03, 2026

Sunil Gupta, an engineer from Mumbai, said he found himself stuck at Moscow airport after Etihad Airways canceled his flight with no warning.

He said Russia wasn't accepting Visa or Mastercard, he ran out of cash and posted on X for help, saying, "I'm surviving only on the free water at the airport."

His story picked up attention as US-Israel strikes on Iran disrupted air travel across the region.