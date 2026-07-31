Survivors' groups report nearly 70% Bhopal drinking water fecal contamination
Nearly 70% of drinking water samples from neighborhoods around the old Union Carbide factory in Bhopal tested positive for fecal contamination in July, according to a new report by survivors' groups.
Upper Lake was heavily affected, with 90% of samples from its supply contaminated, while 25% of samples from the Kolar Dam supply were contaminated, raising big concerns about water safety for thousands living nearby.
Bhopal residents sick, activists demand testing
Locals are dealing with illnesses like diarrhea, vomiting, and typhoid, diseases that can get serious fast if not treated.
Nawab Khan, who leads a survivors' group, shared how tough things have gotten.
Activists say authorities have ignored an August 2018 court order for sewage lines and proper drainage.
Bhopal Group for Information and Action convener Rachna Dhingra is now pushing for independent checks on water quality and wants the city to finally step up accountability.
So far, officials haven't responded.