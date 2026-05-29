Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana reaches over 40L families

Surya Ghar scheme backed by ₹75,021cr

With a massive budget of ₹75,021 crore, the scheme offers subsidies up to ₹78,000 and low-interest loans for rooftop solar panels.

Applications have poured in (68 lakh-plus), leading to over 32 lakh installations with a total solar capacity of nearly 12,000 MW.

Thanks to faster processes (installations now happen in just eight days per one lakh homes), the program is cutting emissions and creating jobs as India pushes toward its Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.