Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana reaches over 40L families
India's PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in February 2024, is making waves: over 40 lakh families have switched to solar power.
The scheme gives up to 300 units of free electricity each month to one crore households, helping people save money and become more energy independent.
Surya Ghar scheme backed by ₹75,021cr
With a massive budget of ₹75,021 crore, the scheme offers subsidies up to ₹78,000 and low-interest loans for rooftop solar panels.
Applications have poured in (68 lakh-plus), leading to over 32 lakh installations with a total solar capacity of nearly 12,000 MW.
Thanks to faster processes (installations now happen in just eight days per one lakh homes), the program is cutting emissions and creating jobs as India pushes toward its Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.