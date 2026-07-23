Surya Kant gives officials lunchtime deadline over Delhi Metro closures
India
Delhi Metro closed 16 stations, including the one at the Supreme Court, because of protests by Cockroach Janta Party supporters, making it tough for lawyers and court staff to reach work.
Chief Justice Surya Kant has given officials until lunchtime to sort things out, saying the Supreme Court might step in if nothing changes.
Delhi High Court seeks evidence preservation
Kant backed a suggestion to let verified professionals use proximity cards for access and promised no penalties for lawyers stuck because of metro issues.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court is looking into complaints about police actions during the protests and wants all related evidence preserved until hearings wrap up.