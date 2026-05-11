Surya Kiran perform at Somnath Amrut Mahotsav with PM Modi
India
The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran team put on a jaw-dropping aerobatic show at the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav, with the stunning Somnath Temple and Arabian Sea as their backdrop.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was there in person, watching the high-speed stunts and soak in the festive energy.
PM Modi participates in Somnath rituals
PM Modi didn't just watch the show: he also took part in key temple rituals like Vishesh Maha Puja, Kumbhabhishek, and Dhvajarohan.
These ceremonies are central to the temple's traditions and added extra meaning to the event.
The Mahotsav itself is all about celebrating Somnath's spiritual legacy through religious events.