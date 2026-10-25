Surya Kiran team marks IAF 94th anniversary in Varanasi airshow
India
The Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) lit up the skies over Varanasi on Sunday with a stunning air show for the IAF's 94th anniversary.
"Wings Over Ganges" featured jaw-dropping aerial stunts that had everyone looking up in amazement.
Surya Kiran showcases teamwork and precision
Since 1996, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team has been showing off India's aviation skills at home and abroad, flying Hawk Mk. 132 jets built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
Their performances aren't just about cool tricks: they highlight teamwork, precision, and the IAF's role in keeping the country safe, all set against a backdrop as historic as Varanasi itself.