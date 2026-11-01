Sushant Kumar Nath accused of harassment in Odisha, transferred, probe
Sushant Kumar Nath, Odisha's top prisons official, has been accused of harassment and intimidation by a former woman jail official.
She says Nath threatened her career and safety after she refused his requests for private meetings.
Following her complaint on October 31, Nath was quickly shifted to a different government role while police launched an investigation.
Former woman jail official alleges pressure
The ex-official claims the trouble began after Nath visited Choudwar Circle Jail in June 2025, alleging Ratha sent inappropriate messages and pressured her through an associate for private meetings.
She also says she was pushed to drop a forgery case tied to a prisoner escape, faced threats over her job and pay, and felt ongoing stress for herself and her family.
Nath was transferred from Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services to Officer on Special Duty in the Home Department.