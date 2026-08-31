Sushant Lok-3 30-year-old house's balconies collapse, 2 seriously injured
A 30-year-old house in Gurugram's Sushant Lok-3 saw its balconies on three floors collapse all at once, seriously injuring homeowner Kanhaiya Yadav and a private contractor who were checking cracks.
The accident happened Sunday and has sparked fresh worries about the safety of older buildings in the area.
Residents repeatedly raised safety concerns
Both men are now under treatment. Local residents say they've been raising these risks repeatedly over time, blaming water damage and lack of repairs.
RWA president Pawan Yadav said residents had repeatedly petitioned the town and country planning department and other offices but had not received a lasting solution.
Officials clarified that private homeowners are responsible for their own building upkeep, a reminder to stay alert if you live in an older place.