Sushma Rani allegedly killed by husband Aneesh Kumar in Rohtak
India
A tragic incident in Rohtak: Sushma Rani, who was pregnant and recently married to Aneesh Kumar after six years together, was allegedly killed by her husband during a late-night argument.
Sushma's nine-year-old daughter from her first marriage witnessed what happened and quickly got help from neighbors.
Police await complaint, Aneesh Kumar missing
After the incident, Aneesh fled and is still missing.
Police are relying on statements from Sushma's daughter and family: her brother shared that the argument turned violent that night.
Officers are searching for Aneesh and waiting for a formal complaint from Sushma's family before moving forward with legal action.