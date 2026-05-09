Suspect in May 5 Jalandhar BSF blast apprehended in Delhi
India
A suspect detained in connection with the May 5 blast outside the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar was tracked down and apprehended in Delhi on Friday.
Police said he was allegedly seen boarding a bus from Jalandhar after the blast, and Acting on inputs shared by the Punjab Police, officers apprehended him in Delhi.
Suspect questioned, KLA claims responsibility
The suspect is being questioned by Punjab Police and intelligence teams to figure out if he actually planted the explosives.
Meanwhile, a group called Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA) claimed responsibility online, calling it part of Operation Nawa Savair and issuing threats, but officials have said there were no fatalities.