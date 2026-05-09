Suspect in May 5 Jalandhar BSF blast apprehended in Delhi India May 09, 2026

A suspect detained in connection with the May 5 blast outside the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar was tracked down and apprehended in Delhi on Friday.

Police said he was allegedly seen boarding a bus from Jalandhar after the blast, and Acting on inputs shared by the Punjab Police, officers apprehended him in Delhi.