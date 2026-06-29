Mumbai toxic pills suspect made anti-Shia remarks in old podcast
What's the story
The man arrested for distributing toxic pills at a Muharram procession in Mumbai had made a controversial remark about the Shia community in an old podcast. Fayyaz Premji, who is himself a Shia, had expressed resentment against his own community four years ago. He was arrested after being caught distributing pills containing zinc phosphide, a toxic substance used in rat poison. According to NDTV, at least 11 people had fallen ill after consuming the pills.
Podcast revelations
He made 19 trips to Iran, Iraq
In the podcast, Premji called himself a "former Shia" and a businessman based in Iran. Officials said he made 19 trips to Iran and Iraq between 2019 and 2025. He had also worked briefly in Iran. The police have seized nearly 15,000 pills from him and are investigating his motive behind distributing them at the Muharram procession.
Ideological stance
Premji expressed desire to bring reforms within Shia community
Premji had also expressed his desire to bring reforms within the Shia community in the podcast, but said he was ostracized for his views. He opposed what he called orthodox and hardline views, highlighting ideological differences between Sunnis and Shias. He also claimed that his ancestors were Hindus and that many in his community still observe some Hindu rituals.
Confession details
Wanted to 'kill 15,000 people' with toxic pills
After his arrest, Premji confessed to the police that he wanted to "kill 15,000 people" with the toxic pills. He had procured 50kg of zinc phosphide and ordered 30,000 empty capsules for this purpose. His plan was foiled by three women volunteers at the Muharram procession who alerted the police after one person fell ill from consuming a pill distributed by him.