Fayyaz Premji called himself a 'former Shia'

Mumbai toxic pills suspect made anti-Shia remarks in old podcast

By Snehil Singh 02:22 pm Jun 29, 202602:22 pm

What's the story

The man arrested for distributing toxic pills at a Muharram procession in Mumbai had made a controversial remark about the Shia community in an old podcast. Fayyaz Premji, who is himself a Shia, had expressed resentment against his own community four years ago. He was arrested after being caught distributing pills containing zinc phosphide, a toxic substance used in rat poison. According to NDTV, at least 11 people had fallen ill after consuming the pills.