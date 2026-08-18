Suspected aquifer burst in Chamoli tunnel kills 9, 1 missing
India
A tragic tunnel flood in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, has now claimed nine lives after rescuers found another victim on Tuesday.
The disaster happened after a suspected aquifer burst on August 13, trapping 22 workers inside an under-construction tunnel.
12 people have made it out safely so far, and teams are still searching for one worker who's missing.
Rescuers pump water from Chamoli tunnel
Rescue crews are working around the clock, using pumps and heavy equipment, to clear out water and debris from the three-kilometer-long tunnel.
According to officials, rainwater likely seeped into a weak rock layer above, causing the aquifer to burst and send a rush of mud and boulders inside.
The district magistrate says finding the last missing worker is their top priority right now.