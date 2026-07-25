Suspected IED found near Motijheel in Dhaka during Rath Yatra
India
During the Rath Yatra festival in Dhaka, a suspected explosive device was found hidden inside an umbrella near Motijheel Metro Rail station.
The IED had sulfur, iron balls, and a battery-powered circuit designed for remote detonation, pretty alarming for such a big community event.
Bomb neutralized, probe into Hindu targeting
Bomb squad teams managed to deactivate the device, though one person was hurt by shrapnel during the process.
Authorities are now digging into whether this was part of a larger plot targeting Hindu celebrations.
Sadly, this isn't an isolated incident: more than 100 attacks on Bangladesh's Hindu community have been reported just this year, raising real worries about safety at religious events.