Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed member Hamid Mondal arrested by West Bengal STF
India
A suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed member, Hamid Mondal, was arrested by West Bengal's Special Task Force from his rented apartment in Burdwan.
He had been staying undercover for two to three months, trying to dodge the police.
Mondal reportedly gathering information on Adhikari
Mondal was reportedly gathering information on Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, which set off alarms about a possible attack.
Investigators also think he is linked to Sajjad Bhat, a key figure in the 2019 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.
Authorities are now digging deeper into his role and any threats he might have posed.