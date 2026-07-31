Suspected JeM terrorist, possessing Suvendu Adhikari's surveillance info, arrested 

Police have revealed that materials recovered from Mondal's mobile phone indicated he was surveilling Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The STF and Bardhaman police are currently questioning him to ascertain the extent of his connections and intentions and if he was planning an attack.

Chief Minister Adhikari called it a "sensitive issue" and confirmed that the STF is handling the case with senior police officers.

"He may have international connections; police are investigating," he said.