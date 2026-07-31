Suspected JeM terrorist, possessing Suvendu Adhikari's surveillance info, arrested
What's the story
The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal police has arrested a suspected member of the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) from Burdwan town. The accused, identified as Hamid Mondal, was apprehended from his rented accommodation in a housing complex late on Thursday night. He had been living there for two to three months, allegedly to escape detection by law enforcement agencies.
Investigation details
Mondal was allegedly surveilling Adhikari
Police have revealed that materials recovered from Mondal's mobile phone indicated he was surveilling Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
The STF and Bardhaman police are currently questioning him to ascertain the extent of his connections and intentions and if he was planning an attack.
Chief Minister Adhikari called it a "sensitive issue" and confirmed that the STF is handling the case with senior police officers.
"He may have international connections; police are investigating," he said.
Suspected affiliations
Mondal suspected to be in touch with Pakistan-based handler
Indian Express, citing sources, said Mondal, originally from Howrah, had been working in a garment factory in Bardhaman. He is suspected to be associated with JeM and was allegedly in touch with a Pakistan-based handler.
Investigators are probing if Mondal is an Indian citizen.
Before moving to Bardhaman, he had stayed at a rented flat in Kolkata's New Town.
Ongoing probe
BJP alleges West Bengal has been a safe corridor
Police sources said they are also probing if the owners of the houses rented to Mondal had done police verification before renting out their premises.
BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar alleged that West Bengal had been a "safe corridor" for radical Islamist groups during previous governments, but militants no longer consider it a safe haven due to a "change in the state's ideology."