Suspected Kuki militants attack Chawangkining village, spark gunfight in Manipur

On September 15, suspected Kuki militants attacked Chawangkining village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, setting at least five houses on fire and sparking a gunfight.

This is just the latest in a series of violent incidents between Kuki and Naga communities, with six people killed in recent days.

The village, a Naga Liangmai village situated between Naga and Kuki villages, has been caught up in this ongoing conflict.