Suspected Kuki militants attack Chawangkining village, spark gunfight in Manipur
On September 15, suspected Kuki militants attacked Chawangkining village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, setting at least five houses on fire and sparking a gunfight.
This is just the latest in a series of violent incidents between Kuki and Naga communities, with six people killed in recent days.
The village, a Naga Liangmai village situated between Naga and Kuki villages, has been caught up in this ongoing conflict.
Villagers demand security force post
Despite nearly 100 militants being involved in the attack, no injuries were reported this time.
Earlier that week, two Kuki women were killed in Tamenglong, adding to about 30 deaths since February.
Frustrated villagers are now demanding a security force post in the village to help prevent future violence and are urging authorities to step up efforts for peace and safety in the region.