Suspected methane blast in Sikkim tunnel kills at least 15
India
A tragic explosion from suspected methane gas at Sikkim's Teesta Stage-VI hydroelectric project on July 20 took the lives of at least 15 workers.
The blast happened deep inside tunnel 4B, causing a landslide that trapped many people.
NHPC says a "sudden burst of suspected methane gas" left no time for escape.
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Methane is an invisible, odorless gas that can turn explosive in tunnels, something Sikkim's projects have struggled with for years.
After the tragedy, NHPC announced ₹500,000 compensation for each victim's family.
A Special Investigation Team is looking into what went wrong, and rescue teams are still searching for anyone trapped inside.