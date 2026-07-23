Suspected methane blast in South Sikkim tunnel kills 22 workers
A suspected methane gas explosion inside a construction tunnel at the Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project in South Sikkim on July 20 left 22 workers dead and three still missing.
The tunnel quickly filled with toxic gasses and smoke, making rescue efforts tough due to low oxygen, flooding, and unstable underground conditions.
Teesta gas checks adherence probed
NHPC had already flagged methane gas risks and tricky geology near the site just days before the blast.
Experts had recommended regular gas checks and proper ventilation after each excavation round, but it is now being investigated whether these rules were actually followed.
Teesta Stage VI hydroelectric project delayed
The Teesta Stage VI is a big hydroelectric project aiming to use river flow for clean energy.
Originally targeted for commissioning in 2012, it has faced several geological hurdles over the years.