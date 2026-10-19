Suspected militants attack firewood collectors near Nongshum, Manipur, 2 dead
India
A group of people collecting firewood near Nongshum in Manipur's Imphal East were attacked by suspected militants early Monday morning.
Two people lost their lives, two more were injured, and around three others are still missing.
Authorities are searching for those unaccounted for and working to recover the bodies.
Kuki group announces Manipur highway shutdown
One survivor shared that they were suddenly fired upon while loading wood.
The Kuki group announced a shutdown of a key Manipur highway after attacks on villages.
The situation is especially tense right now since the government hasn't renewed its Suspension of Operations pact with Kuki-Zo groups after it expired last month.