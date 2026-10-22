Suspected militants burn empty Pilong village in Manipur's Kamjong district
India
Suspected militants set Pilong Village in Manipur's Kamjong district on fire Thursday, but thankfully no one was hurt since the village was empty.
Security forces have rushed to the area, but the attack has only added to the tension that has been brewing in the state.
COCOMI issues October 30 ultimatum
Local groups such as COCOMI are demanding an end to what they described as "India's proxy war" in the state.
They have given the government until October 30 to act or face a massive campaign across Manipur from October 31 if the state government fails to end the ongoing conflict by October 30.
Many protesters demanded an end to what they described as "India's proxy war" in the state.