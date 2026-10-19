Suspected militants torch at least 28 homes in Manipur's Kamjong
Over the past day, suspected militants set fire to at least 28 homes in Manipur's Kamjong district, hitting both Naga and Kuki communities.
Many residents had to escape into nearby forests or an army camp for safety.
Security forces have stepped up their presence as tensions rise.
Authorities deploy Assam Rifles BSF police
The trouble started with at least 15 Kuki homes torched in Chassad village after a deadly attack there, followed by at least 13 abandoned Naga houses being burned near the Myanmar border.
Authorities have sent teams from Assam Rifles, BSF, and local police to calm things down.
Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen condemned the violence and stressed the need for constant protection of civilians, as clashes between these communities have sadly claimed over 50 lives since February.