Suspected Pakistani drone crosses into India near Line of Control
India
Late Sunday night, a suspected Pakistani drone crossed briefly into Indian territory near the Line of Control in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.
It hovered over two villages, Meenka and Beripattan, before heading back across the border.
The incident has put security forces on alert about possible cross-border threats.
Searches in Meenka Beripattan find nothing
On Monday morning, security teams searched the area to check if the drone had dropped anything risky like weapons or drugs.
After combing through Meenka and Beripattan, officials confirmed they didn't find any suspicious items, but the incident has put security forces on alert about possible cross-border threats.