Suspected rabid stray dog bites 28 in 5 Munger villages

Many residents are worried about more attacks, and parents are now walking their children to school.

Locals have also called for better control of stray dogs through sterilization drives.

Health officials say there is enough rabies vaccine available, and all those bitten are getting treated at the local health center.

Dr. Parvez Akhtar emphasized finishing the full five-dose vaccine schedule: the victims must complete the prescribed five-dose vaccination course under the rabies protocol.