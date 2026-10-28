Suspected rabid stray dog bites 28 in 5 Munger villages
A stray dog suspected to be rabid bit 28 people, including children and seniors, in five villages of Bihar's Munger district within two days.
The black-and-white dog attacked without warning on Monday and Tuesday, leaving the community shaken and demanding that authorities catch the animal quickly.
Residents seek sterilization, officials urge vaccination
Many residents are worried about more attacks, and parents are now walking their children to school.
Locals have also called for better control of stray dogs through sterilization drives.
Health officials say there is enough rabies vaccine available, and all those bitten are getting treated at the local health center.
Dr. Parvez Akhtar emphasized finishing the full five-dose vaccine schedule: the victims must complete the prescribed five-dose vaccination course under the rabies protocol.