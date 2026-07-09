Suspects invested stolen Ayodhya Ram Temple donation cash into stocks
India
Turns out, money stolen from donation boxes at Ayodhya's Ram Temple was quietly invested in stocks and other financial instruments.
The suspects moved the cash through their relatives' and friends' bank accounts to cover their tracks, taking advantage of gaps in the temple's donation process for months before anyone noticed.
Police raid homes, freeze bank accounts
On July 8, police raided the suspects' homes with forensic teams and witnesses in tow.
Nearly 30 bank accounts tied to their circle have been frozen while investigators dig into transfers and investments.
The accused also bought properties, vehicles, and luxury items way beyond their means, so now authorities are tracing digital transactions to recover what was taken.