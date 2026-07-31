Suspended aide Pramod Nautiyal confesses to stealing Badrinath Temple donations
India
A big update from Uttarakhand: Pramod Nautiyal, who was a suspended personal assistant for the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, has confessed to stealing donations from the famous Badrinath Temple.
During police questioning, he admitted to the theft, and investigators found silver coins, small idols, Nepalese currency bundles, and cash hidden in his accommodations.
Investigators seek links to temple funds
Police are checking if all the seized valuables are linked to missing temple funds. They're also looking into Nautiyal's property documents for anything suspicious.
Even though he confessed, he hasn't named anyone else so far.
Multiple investigations are underway (including one by a state government panel) to figure out if others were involved and just how much money was taken.