Suspended UP officer calls out alleged Brahmin bias, wants SIT probe India Jan 28, 2026

Alankar Agnihotri, a recently suspended UP civil servant, has asked for a Special Investigation Team to look into what he calls discrimination against Brahmins in the state.

In interviews and spoken remarks to media, he said, "Atrocities against Brahmins need to be addressed... There is a conspiracy to weaken the community."

He also criticized new UGC rules and police actions at Magh Mela.