Suspended UP officer calls out alleged Brahmin bias, wants SIT probe
Alankar Agnihotri, a recently suspended UP civil servant, has asked for a Special Investigation Team to look into what he calls discrimination against Brahmins in the state.
In interviews and spoken remarks to media, he said, "Atrocities against Brahmins need to be addressed... There is a conspiracy to weaken the community."
He also criticized new UGC rules and police actions at Magh Mela.
Why did Agnihotri resign and protest?
Agnihotri quit his post in late January over new UGC regulations, saying they could divide society and make things harder for general category students.
He also condemned police for allegedly mistreating religious disciples at Magh Mela.
After being suspended the same evening on grounds of being found prima facie guilty of "maligning the government's image," he staged a protest outside the DM office and left his official residence late at night.
What's his background—and what's next?
A Banaras Hindu University graduate known for his strict work style, Agnihotri has served as SDM in several UP districts.
His recent actions have sparked debate about how Brahmins are treated in UP.