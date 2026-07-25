Suspended Uttarakhand constable Sher Singh's onstage resignation video goes viral
India
A video of Sher Singh, a suspended Uttarakhand constable, announcing his resignation on stage at a student protest in Delhi has gone viral.
The protest was hosted by the Cockroach Janata Party, but police quickly clarified that Singh had already been suspended on July 20 for skipping duty since late June.
Nivedita Kukreti: Singh faces dismissal, jailed
According to Inspector General Nivedita Kukreti, Singh is facing ongoing dismissal over the illegal land grabbing case with gangster Praveen Valmiki and has even served jail time.
Police say his public resignation does not change anything: he is already out due to suspension and legal trouble.