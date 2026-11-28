KGMU suspends 38 MBBS students for ragging juniors
What's the story
King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has suspended 38 MBBS students for three months over ragging junior students. The decision was taken after an investigation by the university's anti-ragging committee. The suspended students are from the MBBS 2025 batch and include two junior students who supported their seniors in the act.
Official directive
Dean issues suspension order
The suspension order was issued by Dean Academics Dr. Virendra Atam with immediate effect.
The students will not be allowed to attend classes or stay in hostels during this period.
This decision comes after a video of junior MBBS students greeting their seniors with "Pranam Mahoday," meaning "Greetings, Sir," went viral, raising concerns about ragging practices at the university.
Video controversy
Video of junior students greeting seniors went viral
The viral video, filmed outside KGMU's Kalam Centre, showed first-year MBBS students bowing their heads while greeting seniors with "Pranam Mahoday Ji."
The incident was recorded by onlookers and later shared widely on social media.
Initially, KGMU spokesperson Dr. KK Singh defended the practice as a mark of respect but said an investigation would be launched if a complaint was received.
Action taken
Anti-ragging committee inquiry led to action against students
The university has now suspended 38 students based on the findings of the anti-ragging committee's inquiry.
The decision was approved by the Vice-Chancellor after reviewing the investigation report by the committee.
This incident highlights ongoing concerns about ragging practices at KGMU and underscores efforts to curb such behavior in educational institutions.