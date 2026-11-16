Pathankot on alert after SUV snatched at gunpoint on highway
What's the story
Police have heightened security along Punjab's interstate borders with Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh after an SUV was reportedly snatched at gunpoint from Downtown Mall 44 on the Pathankot-Jammu National Highway. Senior Superintendent of Police Manpreet Singh confirmed the incident, saying, "There has been an incident of car snatching at Downtown Mall 44."
Incident details
Suspect threatened complainant with gun, slapped him
TOI, citing police sources, said the complainant had parked his vehicle at Downtown 44 with his family when the incident occurred.
Unconfirmed reports state that the suspect, wearing a black headscarf, threatened the complainant with a gun and slapped him before fleeing with his Mahindra XUV500.
The vehicle was taken toward the Gurdaspur area.
Security measures
Alerts issued by Punjab and J&K Police
The Pathankot Police are currently searching for the vehicle and have issued alerts along the interstate border.
Inspector Bhupinder Singh confirmed that both Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued an alert.
An alert was also issued at the high-tech checkpoint at Babri Bypass on Gurdaspur-Jammu-Amritsar National Highway, while barricades have been set up on roads leading to Amritsar, Dalhousie, Kangra, Kathua, among other places.
Security concerns
We have some leads, says SSP
The incident has raised security concerns in the region, recalling past terror attacks such as the 2015 Dinanagar terror attack and January 2016 Pathankot airbase assault.
Senior Superintendent of Police Manpreet Singh assured that "we have some leads," expressing confidence that they will trace the accused soon.
An FIR has been registered by Sujanpur police against an unidentified person in connection with this incident.