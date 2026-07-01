Suvendu Adhikari announces 4 medical colleges, North Bengal AIIMS

The new colleges will open in Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Paschim Bardhaman, and Dakshin Dinajpur.

Plus, Adani Group is building a 2,000-bed hospital: half of those beds will offer free treatment for people who need it most.

The government's also adding more MBBS seats and upgrading hospitals like SSKM in Kolkata.

On top of that, four new AI-powered helplines are launching so people can report corruption issues easily. Adhikari says real complaints will be acted on quickly.