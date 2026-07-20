Suvendu Adhikari announces Bengali for all West Bengal government services
India
Starting September 1, all West Bengal government business, from online forms to police services, will be done in Bengali.
Suvendu Adhikari says this move aims to celebrate local culture and make state services more accessible.
Hindi will still be used when communicating with the Central government.
Translators and Anuvaad Sarathi will assist
To make things easier, translators and tech tools (like Anuvaad Sarathi) will help switch everything over smoothly.
The policy has backing from the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Adhikari announced it, noting that the ongoing year marks the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a nod to his support for Indian languages in governance.