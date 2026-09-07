Suvendu Adhikari asks Durga Puja committees to decline ₹1L grant
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari wants major Durga Puja committees to turn down the ₹1 lakh state grant, saying it should go only to those who really need help running the festival.
He feels big committees can manage on their own and hopes this move will reduce dependency on government funds, which cost the state nearly ₹500 crore annually.
Suvendu Adhikari issues Durga Puja guidelines
Adhikari has also rolled out new guidelines: no Durga Puja inaugurations before Mahalaya, cranes are allowed at the ghats to extricate the idols after immersion, and all immersions must finish before Lakshmi Puja.
puja processions must not block national highways, DJs can't play songs during events, and liquor shops will be closed on Ashtami.
The Durga Puja carnival is canceled this time, but free electricity for puja committees remains. Plus, Prime Minister Modi might join a special Mahalaya event at Eden Gardens.