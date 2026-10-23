Suvendu Adhikari blames human error for Chorbagan Durga Puja stampede
India
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari shared that a tragic stampede during Durga Puja in Chorbagan, Kolkata, was caused by human error.
The October 17 incident left 19 people dead and several injured following a crowd surge amid rain.
A retired judge is leading an official probe, with findings expected in three months.
Adhikari pledges families ₹25L, Group-D jobs
Adhikari met with victims' families, announcing ₹25 lakh compensation and a Group D govt job for the family of each deceased.
He's also bringing together around 8,000 puja committees soon to discuss better safety measures and has promised that all investigation recommendations will be followed to help prevent this from happening again.