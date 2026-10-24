Suvendu Adhikari calls meeting before Kali Puja after Kolkata stampede
After a tragic stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan pandal left 19 people dead, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has called for an administrative meeting before Kali Puja to review the situation and take steps to prevent similar incidents.
This comes right after most of the 66,000 Durga Puja events wrapped up peacefully, but Adhikari says better precautions are needed to keep future festivals safe.
Adhikari offers aid to 15 families
Adhikari has personally visited 15 affected families, offering financial help and job support, including employment for a victim's widow.
He has promised that the government will learn from this incident and will hold an administrative meeting before Kali Puja to review the situation and take steps to prevent similar incidents, so everyone can celebrate safely.