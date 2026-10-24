Suvendu Adhikari calls meeting before Kali Puja after Kolkata stampede

After a tragic stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan pandal left 19 people dead, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has called for an administrative meeting before Kali Puja to review the situation and take steps to prevent similar incidents.

This comes right after most of the 66,000 Durga Puja events wrapped up peacefully, but Adhikari says better precautions are needed to keep future festivals safe.