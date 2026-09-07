Suvendu Adhikari ends Durga Puja carnival for Eden Gardens kickoff
India
West Bengal is shaking things up for Durga Puja this year: no more big annual carnival.
Instead, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that celebrations will kick off with a huge cultural event and a four-hour drone and fireworks show at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
West Bengal removes court permission requirement
Adhikari says the new plan is all about celebrating true Bengali traditions.
Organizers now won't need court permissions to hold events, making things easier for everyone.
Plus, there'll be cultural performances in six cities, special riverfront events, and a post-Mahalaya program in Digha, all designed to keep the festivities vibrant but less disruptive for the public.