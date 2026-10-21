Suvendu Adhikari explains moving 25 injured to Kolkata private hospital
India
After a tragic stampede in Kolkata raised the death toll to 19, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari explained why the 25 injured were moved to a private hospital on October 20.
He said the goal was simple: give everyone the best shot at recovery and make sure no more lives were lost.
Suvendu Adhikari vows 2-year hospital upgrades
Adhikari assured that this transfer wasn't about blaming public hospitals, but about acting fast for better care.
He pointed out that the government asked them to send bills as per Ayushman Bharat rates.
Looking ahead, he promised upgrades for state-run hospitals within two years and thanked medical staff for their dedication during Durga Puja, adding that big names like Gautam Adani might help boost healthcare infrastructure soon.