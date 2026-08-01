Suvendu Adhikari opens ISKCON-run Taratala kitchen for school mid-day meals

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari just launched a huge new ISKCON-run kitchen in Kolkata's Taratala area.

This place will cook up meals for the midday meal program in government and aided schools, aiming to "streamline the preparation and distribution of food under the state's mid-day meal scheme."

The event kicked off with a yajna, and Adhikari even joined in on meal preparation before touring the facility.