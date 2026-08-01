Suvendu Adhikari opens ISKCON-run Taratala kitchen for school mid-day meals
India
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari just launched a huge new ISKCON-run kitchen in Kolkata's Taratala area.
This place will cook up meals for the midday meal program in government and aided schools, aiming to "streamline the preparation and distribution of food under the state's mid-day meal scheme."
The event kicked off with a yajna, and Adhikari even joined in on meal preparation before touring the facility.
Adhikari flags EVs for school meals
Alongside the kitchen launch, Adhikari flagged off electric vehicles that will deliver these meals straight to schools.
Top state officials and students from five schools were there for the big day.
This partnership aims to "streamline the preparation and distribution of food."