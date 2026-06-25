Suvendu Adhikari seeks audit after Taratala warehouse collapse kills 8
A warehouse under construction in Kolkata's Taratala area collapsed on June 24, leaving eight dead and 20 injured.
In response, West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari has called for an audit of building plans approved by the previous Trinamool Congress-led Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), aiming to spot any planning mistakes that may have caused the tragedy.
KMC construction suspended until July 31
All construction within KMC limits is now suspended until July 31 as a safety measure.
A state-level team will review past approvals, especially for commercial buildings and projects on filled wetlands, covering everything passed by the previous civic board.
If these projects pass the audit, work can restart from August 1.
Rescue teams are still searching the site with radar and sniffer dogs, highlighting serious concerns about building safety in the city.