Suvendu Adhikari seeks audit after Taratala warehouse collapse kills 8

KMC construction suspended until July 31

All construction within KMC limits is now suspended until July 31 as a safety measure.

A state-level team will review past approvals, especially for commercial buildings and projects on filled wetlands, covering everything passed by the previous civic board.

If these projects pass the audit, work can restart from August 1.

Rescue teams are still searching the site with radar and sniffer dogs, highlighting serious concerns about building safety in the city.