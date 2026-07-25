Suvendu Adhikari suspends Koteswara Rao over Kakdwip Kali idol allegations
India
West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari has suspended senior police officer Koteswara Rao after a controversial incident during last year's Kali Puja in Kakdwip.
Rao, who was the district police chief at the time, allegedly ordered a baton charge on locals protesting the desecration of a Kali idol, and is also accused of shoving the damaged idol in a prison van.
The episode sparked outrage and heated political debate.
Four officers suspended over alleged misconduct
Alongside Rao, four other police officers have been suspended for alleged misconduct under the previous state government.
Cases include an officer booked for a fatal shooting during an investigation and another facing proceedings for comments that reportedly hurt religious sentiments.