Suvendu Adhikari's West Bengal government reopens 2021 post-poll probes
India
West Bengal's new Suvendu Adhikari government is hitting reset on the 2021 post-poll violence probes.
Police have been told to dig back into old reports and files, with a promise to open fresh cases if anything was missed.
Alongside, there's a push for tougher action against illegal cattle markets, illegal slaughterhouses, and illegal mining, all meant to fix past gaps and keep things in line with state laws.
Police verify seized weapons and ammunition
By May 15, seized weapons and ammunition must be verified against records; inspections begin May 16.
Police are also stepping up enforcement on loudspeaker use and traffic rules (think: mandatory helmets).
Regular meetings will help share intel and monitor crime across borders, so expect more active policing from here on out.