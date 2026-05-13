Suvendu Adhikari's West Bengal government reopens 2021 post-poll probes India May 13, 2026

West Bengal's new Suvendu Adhikari government is hitting reset on the 2021 post-poll violence probes.

Police have been told to dig back into old reports and files, with a promise to open fresh cases if anything was missed.

Alongside, there's a push for tougher action against illegal cattle markets, illegal slaughterhouses, and illegal mining, all meant to fix past gaps and keep things in line with state laws.