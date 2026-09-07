Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan Awards 2026 spotlight NCAP city pollution gains

Lucknow took the crown among India's biggest cities (over 1 million people), with Indore and Jabalpur right behind.

In the mid-sized city group (300,000-1,000,000), Rourkela led the pack, while Kalinga Nagar shined in the smallest category.

On a bigger note, NCAP has helped 108 cities cut PM10 pollution since 2017-18 (26 of them by over 40%)!

14 cities even hit national air quality standards this year. A new guidebook was also released to help more places join the clean-air club.