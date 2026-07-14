Swami Avimukteshwaranand accuses government of Ram Janmbhoomi Trust misuse
India
Swami Avimukteshwaranand, a well-known Hindu seer, has accused the government of putting its own people in the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to misuse temple donations.
He called it a "planned act" and said he doesn't trust the SIT investigation into alleged embezzlement, saying the SIT was not independent and would give a clean chit.
Swami Avimukteshwaranand questions Champat Rai resignation
The seer also questioned Champat Rai's resignation from the Trust, saying it was staged since temple passes still carry his signature.
With growing mistrust among religious leaders, Avimukteshwaranand is asking police to step in.
He further criticized political parties for using cows as election issues but not officially recognizing them as rashtra mata.