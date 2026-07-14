Swami Govind Dev Giri denies resignation amid alleged 3cr embezzlement

Swami Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, says he hasn't resigned despite rumors and ongoing embezzlement claims.

He estimates stolen donations at around ₹3 crore, much less than the ₹14 crore some reports suggest.

"This crime has been committed against Lord Ram. Such evil-minded people must be punished," he shared, sounding firm but hopeful.