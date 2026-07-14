Swami Govind Dev Giri denies resignation amid alleged 3cr embezzlement
Swami Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, says he hasn't resigned despite rumors and ongoing embezzlement claims.
He estimates stolen donations at around ₹3 crore, much less than the ₹14 crore some reports suggest.
"This crime has been committed against Lord Ram. Such evil-minded people must be punished," he shared, sounding firm but hopeful.
Ram Mandir treasurer backs SIT probe
Giri is confident in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the case, saying their probe is independent and thorough.
Champat Rai, the former general secretary who resigned after admitting negligence, stepped down voluntarily after admitting mistakes, not because of outside pressure.
Meanwhile, eight suspects remain in judicial custody as courts review evidence and continue questioning others involved.