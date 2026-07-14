Swami Govinddev Giri Maharaj clarifies Ram Mandir theft was 3cr
India
Turns out the Ram Mandir donation theft isn't as massive as first rumored.
Swami Govinddev Giri Maharaj, the temple trust's treasurer, clarified that about ₹3 crore was stolen, not the ₹14 crore some reports claimed.
He called those bigger numbers "completely false" and said he trusts the ongoing Special Investigation Team, or SIT, investigation to get to the bottom of things.
Giri denies Ram Mandir resignation
Giri brushed off rumors about him resigning and stressed he's staying on.
Meanwhile, eight people have been arrested so far, with approximately ₹77.85 lakh recovered from six individuals.
To improve temple management going forward, a panel has been set up to pick the Ram Temple's first CEO, so expect tighter oversight soon.