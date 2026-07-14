Swami Govinddev Giri Maharaj clarifies Ram Mandir theft was 3cr

Turns out the Ram Mandir donation theft isn't as massive as first rumored.

Swami Govinddev Giri Maharaj, the temple trust's treasurer, clarified that about ₹3 crore was stolen, not the ₹14 crore some reports claimed.

He called those bigger numbers "completely false" and said he trusts the ongoing Special Investigation Team, or SIT, investigation to get to the bottom of things.