Swami wanted for harassing students, has multiple cases against him
Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati (also known as Dr. Parthasarthy) is wanted for allegedly harassing 17 students at a private college in New Delhi.
The accusations include sending inappropriate messages and physical misconduct.
After a complaint was filed on August 4, the college cut ties with him and notified the police, but he hasn't been found in over a month and a half.
Police have found diplomatic plates in his car
Police say 32 students have shared their stories so far, with 17 reporting harassment.
Officers have checked CCTV footage, carried out raids, and are examining seized items for evidence—but Saraswati is still at large.
Sixteen victims have given statements before a magistrate.
On top of this, he faces separate charges after police found a car with fake diplomatic plates in the college basement on August 25.