West Bengal schools advance Durga Puja vacations due to rains
What's the story
All schools, government and private, will remain closed in West Bengal till October 2, 2025. The Durga Puja holidays were advanced from September 26 to September 24 due to the torrential rains in Kolkata and other regions. State education minister Bratya Basu announced the decision, urging teachers and non-teaching staff to work from home during this period.
Weather update
More rain expected in Kolkata
Kolkata has been witnessing heavy rainfall in the past few days, with the southern and eastern parts of the city receiving intense downpours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in the coming days due to a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal. This weather system is expected to move northwestwards, bringing widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy downpours across some districts of South Bengal.
School closure
Fresh low-pressure area likely to form
The IMD has also predicted that a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around September 25. This weather system could intensify into a depression by September 26. In light of these predictions, Kolkata is preparing for more rainfall in the coming days. Schools will remain closed till October 2, reopening on October 3 after the Durga Puja holidays.
Rainfall report
Rainfall recorded in various areas of Kolkata
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) reported that Garia Kamdahari received 332mm of rain in a few hours, followed by Jodhpur Park at 285mm. Other areas like Kalighat (280mm), Topsia (275mm), Ballygunge (264mm), and Thantania (195mm) also recorded heavy rainfall. The IMD has forecasted more rain for Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura districts till Wednesday.