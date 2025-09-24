West Bengal schools advance Durga Puja vacations due to rains

All schools, government and private, will remain closed in West Bengal till October 2, 2025. The Durga Puja holidays were advanced from September 26 to September 24 due to the torrential rains in Kolkata and other regions. State education minister Bratya Basu announced the decision, urging teachers and non-teaching staff to work from home during this period.

Weather update More rain expected in Kolkata Kolkata has been witnessing heavy rainfall in the past few days, with the southern and eastern parts of the city receiving intense downpours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in the coming days due to a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal. This weather system is expected to move northwestwards, bringing widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy downpours across some districts of South Bengal.

School closure Fresh low-pressure area likely to form The IMD has also predicted that a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around September 25. This weather system could intensify into a depression by September 26. In light of these predictions, Kolkata is preparing for more rainfall in the coming days. Schools will remain closed till October 2, reopening on October 3 after the Durga Puja holidays.