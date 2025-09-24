'Maut ka doosra naam': Police bust notorious gangster Maya's gang

Gang's violent history and Maya's social media show-off

Maya led the "Maya Gang," which had a reputation for robbery, extortion, and even attacks on police.

The group called themselves "Maya, maut ka doosra naam" ("Maya, another name for death") and members had "Maut" tattoos.

With over 20 cases against him—and a habit of showing off weapons on social media—Maya's arrest is a big deal for South East Delhi cops.

Police are now working to track down his gang members linked to other violent crimes in the area.