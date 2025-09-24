'Maut ka doosra naam': Police bust notorious gangster Maya's gang
Delhi Police have caught 23-year-old Sagar, known as "Maya," after a late-night chase near Sarita Vihar flyover.
Maya was wanted for an armed robbery in Amar Colony and tried to escape on a stolen scooter, even firing at police before being shot in the leg.
Officers recovered a pistol, ammo, and the stolen scooter at the scene.
He's now under police watch at Safdarjung Hospital.
Gang's violent history and Maya's social media show-off
Maya led the "Maya Gang," which had a reputation for robbery, extortion, and even attacks on police.
The group called themselves "Maya, maut ka doosra naam" ("Maya, another name for death") and members had "Maut" tattoos.
With over 20 cases against him—and a habit of showing off weapons on social media—Maya's arrest is a big deal for South East Delhi cops.
Police are now working to track down his gang members linked to other violent crimes in the area.